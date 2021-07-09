Abilene Recovery Council warns of deadly counterfeit drugs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A drug crisis hitting the nation at historic levels is now making its way into Abilene.

From 2018-2019, Taylor County has 35 drug-induced deaths, adding to the 90,000 overdoses across the United States from 2018 to 2020.

One of the main culprits is fentanyl, a pain medication reported to be 100 times stronger than morphine.

Cindy Frazier of the Abilene Recovery Council says ingesting even the smallest amount of fentanyl could be lethal.

“Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal,” Frazier said.

She also said that most cases of fentanyl use come from a laced version of another counterfeit pill, such as hydrocodone and/or oxycodone.

These counterfeit pills, she said, can contain anywhere from .2 to 5.1 milligrams of fentanyl, which is double the lethal amount.

She also said that the DEA has analyzed a small sample of these counterfeit pills, and found that 26% of them have a lethal dosage of fentanyl.

She said the easiest way to prevent the usage of these drugs is to use the prescribed drugs as intended by your doctor and pharmacist, as well as taking any outdated or unfinished pills to a safe dropbox location.

Frazier says Abilene has several locations at Drug Emporium, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.