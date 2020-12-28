Abilene recycling contractor to stop accepting cardboard, paper

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene will no longer be accepting cardboard and paper for recycling.

The city says the contractor for processing and marketing of recyclable materials will no longer accept cardboard or paper materials, meaning they won’t be accepted at the City of Abilene recycling collection centers.

The last day to drop off cardboard or paper materials for recycling at the collection centers will be Jan. 31, 2021.

“The contractor’s decision was based upon the financial and market conditions of the recycling industry and continuous downward trends of material pricings across the United States,” the city wrote in a news release.

Recycling opportunities within the Abilene area will be evaluated as the city tries to bring back the service for cardboard and paper materials, the release states.

The full news release reads as follows: