Abilene Regional Airport sees holiday travel boost

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- In a year marred with widespread quarantine airports have been seeing less and less passenger traffic. But as Christmas approaches people just cant fight the need to come home for the holidays.

ABI director of transportation Don Green says they have had almost every American Airlines flight full today (12/23). And the October addition of United Airlines flights to Houston are bringing more holiday travelers to Abilene.

Of course during a pandemic airports and planes could be a point of spread and disease but at ABI mask wearing, sanitization, and cabin air filters are in full use and have helped slow what could be a massive coronavirus spread.

Green believes that once the Coronavirus Vaccine is more widely available “late spring early summer” by his guess, they will see a rise in every day travel both business and leisure.