Abilene Regional Airport to receive $1.5M in coronavirus relief funds

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – Abilene Regional Airport was awarded a federal grant of $1,504,738 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

