Abilene Regional Airport to receive 2 jet bridges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport will be spending a $1.23 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant and using more than $50,000 from leftover 2015 bond election funds to get two jet bridges.

“I really like using this airport,” said passenger Linda Kay Jones.

Jones flies to Houston through ABI to see her children.

“This is a vital use for small communities around Abilene to be able to travel,” said Jones.

But it is no surprise to her or other passengers that the jet bridges are a little outdated.

“We are having problems finding parts when something goes out,” said Don Green, director of transportation services.

Green says it is time to replace them.

“The manufacturer’s not supporting this particular model anymore, so that made it even more important that we replace these,” said Green.

Jones prefers to travel from Snyder to use the Abilene airport over going to Lubbock, so she says she is thrilled to hear the airport wants to make improvements.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Jones.

Green says they will be getting a 2006 model that is compatible with the manufacturer’s, so there will be a consistent flow of parts for improvements, if needed.

Green says they would replace the jet bridges one at a time so travelers should not expect any delays.