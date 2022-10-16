ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport will be getting new planes with more capacity, but this means that there will be less flights.

The new planes will increase passenger capacity by eight percent with 175 seats in each plane. There will now be two classes for seating, compared to the previous planes 145 seats and general seating.

The downside, they will be less planes flying out of Abilene. Currently, the airport offers six flights a day, but by November 6, there will only be five flights per day. By November 30, there will only be four.

The new flight times will be at 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting November 30.

Airport officials are working on getting another airline into Abilene as well. Officials are meeting next week (October 16 through 22) in Las Vegas to speak to other airlines. They want to convince other airlines to fly out of Abilene, including Breeze Airlines.