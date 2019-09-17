Abilene Regional Airport unveils “Blended Lane” for TSA PreCheck passengers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – People with Approved TSA PreCheck will now have to use a “Blended Lane” next time they go through the Abilene Regional Airport (ABI) security checkpoint.

Travelers who have the TSA PreCheck designation will now have to fall in line with everyone else as they go through security at ABI. However, TSA PreCheck passengers will not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets.

“Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has introduced a new ‘Blended Lane’ system for the TSA PreCheck passengers at ABI,” said the city of Abilene in a press release. “It is designed to provide pre-approved passengers the same TSA PreCheck experience and benefits while forming one single lane for all passengers.”

According to the city of Abilene, this is a result of TSA action, not anything done locally.

For more information on how to become TSA PreCheck or to renew your current status, please visit TSA’s website at www.tsa.gov