Abilene resident goes all out on Halloween decorations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Halloween draws near, the hunt for the spookiest house in the Key City begins, and Sunday’s drive led us right to South 12th, we’re we landed upon a house that’s kind of hard to miss.

Manuel Vasquez’s haunting yard is a neighborhood staple that’s 8 years in the making.

“My daughter started working at Spirit Halloween store here in town and we got Michael Myers, and after that it just started,” said Vasquez. “I just started collecting, grabbing here and there making my own, and it just ended up accumulating to all this that I’ve got here.”

The grounds are full of skeletons, jack-o-lanterns and the occasional alien.

“There’s times that I tell my kids and my wife, ‘I’m done, I’m not going to do it this year,’ and then there I go putting it all out there again,” said Vasquez.

This year, the decorations have hit a new level, with another display on his second house’s front yard across the street.

While Vaquez says the creativity is just in his blood, he says it’s also about sharing it with the community.

“The fact that everybody comes by and they love it, that’s what makes me motivated,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez’s house is located in the 2700 block of South 12th.