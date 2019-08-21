Abilene resident starts amputee support group

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “Today I work. Today I’m a board member at Disability in Action. Today I go anywhere I want to,” said Abilene resident Fred Morrell.

Fred Morrell is living for today, but two years ago, things in his life looked a little different.

“I lost my leg, I got shot, it was the lifestyle I was living. I was on intensive care a week,” said Morrell. “I remember when I first got out, I felt like my world was over with. Emotionally I was real, real depressed, I didn’t want to be around anybody, I didn’t want to talk to anybody.”

Fred spent most of his days closed off from his family and friends until one day he decided to pick up the phone and call someone that he knew would understand.

“When I picked up the phone and talked to another amputee for the first time, that’s what really inspired me,” said Morrell.

It was that phone call that helped push him to join a support group in Louisiana.

“For the first time I really felt at home,” said Morrell. “It was people that had been where I was mentally, emotionally and physically, and made it through, that they was living their live to the fullest one day at a time.”

After his move to Abilene, he made it his goal to try to fill that void in the Key City with a program that Jamie McAfee at Disability in Action says is the first of its kind in the area.

“I probably get one to two amputees a month that come in here, and now as soon as they come in, we just give them one of Fred’s cards,” said McAfee.

Fred is now hoping to inspire others and teach them, as the group title says, to soar like an eagle.

“It doesn’t matter that I only have one leg,” said Morrell. “Today I know that I am a human being and I can have anything my heart desires.”

The group meets once a month at Disability in Action on Grape Street. The next meeting is in September.