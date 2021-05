AUSTIN, Texas (Press Release) – An Abilene resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #92, located at 3401 Ambler Ave., in Abilene.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

