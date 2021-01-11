Abilene residents make the most out of snow day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A snow day in Abilene isn’t complete without snowball fights, snow angels, snowmen, and of course, sledding.

Fifth-grade friend group, Brady, Kayden, and Heston all said this is the most snow they’ve seen in Abilene.

“We’ll were just sledding down this ginormous hill,” said Brady.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been able to sled and there’s just so much snow you can really do anything,” said Kayden.

“This is like a one-time chance that happens in Abilene because this doesn’t happen a lot,” said Heston.

Brady’s dad found some pool toys that he thought could be put to better use on a day like today.

“It’s very fun because you go very fast, it’s super fun,” said Brady.

But they aren’t the only ones playing in the snow, Paisley and Aviana got to enjoy some snowball fights.

“I am really thankful we have snow, so we can have fun, have snowball fights and stuff,” said Aviana.

Victoria Molenaar didn’t believe it when she heard there was going to be a third winter storm, but when she looked outside, all she saw was white.

“It’s white it’s snow this is awesome, I think this is the most snow we’ve ever gotten since I’ve been here so it’s just kind of cool to see,” said Molenaar.

It was the first time her son Cutter has ever seen it.

“It’s exciting he does not know what to do with it,” said Molenaar.

Even some local pups couldn’t get enough of the snow.

“I am hoping that it stays ’til tomorrow so I don’t have to go to school,” said Heston.

Luckily for him, most schools in the Big Country were closed on Monday.