Abilene residents asked to maintain caution at parks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With coronavirus officially reaching the City of Abilene, residents are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. However, the parks are still available to get some fresh air and workouts in as long as people are practicing social distancing.

Richard Rodgers said, “Basically what we’re asking people to do is follow the regular guidelines, social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart.”

“I was driving to City Hall and I saw a number of families with children at our parks, and I would caution you to…let’s be wise. One reason why they are not having school, we want to contain as much as possible, the contact,” Mayor Anthony Williams said.

“You see groups of people playing basketball, which does not maintain that distance,” Rodgers said.

Residents using the parks as an outlet are welcomed as long as they clean up after themselves and are taking others around them into consideration.

“Bring your hand sanitizer if you choose to go to the playgrounds,” Rodgers says. “Understand that there are other people using it and that’s a personal responsibility for you and your kids. What we want to preach is to take responsibility for yourself and do what you need to do for you and your family. I think people need to come to the park, I think people need to recreate, it’s going to help with stress relief. I think it’s a good thing overall, but we still need to maintain those distances and practice good hygiene.”