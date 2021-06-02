Abilene residents concerned after P&Z Board approves rezoning of land near Highway 351 for new neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Planning and Zoning members unanimously approved rezoning agricultural land for residential use on Tuesday, although residents next to the roughly 245 acres say they would like drainage concerns to be addressed before the process continues.

On the board’s agenda was Item 9 or Z-2021-11, asking for acres of vacant land near Highway 351 and East Lake Road to be rezoned for the building of family homes.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several residents from the Heritage Park subdivision neighboring the vacant land shared their concerns that the construction process or building project in general could worsen flooding issues.

“At the corner of Valley Forge and Continental, my neighbor went through that corner, flooded out his car we had to push his car,” said Lance Thomas, Abilene resident. “Every street that’s added puts more water on those two streets.”

Another man taking the podium expressed concern that a new subdivision could bring unwanted traffic to his neighborhood. It is worth noting this subdivision would be a short drive from Interstate 20.

“It’s quiet, there’s no through streets and that’s what we love,” said Larry Howl. “I’m concerned about where the traffic’s going to go.”

Several board members did address the residents’ concerns – saying drainage issues would be addressed by engineers during the “planning” portion of the development.

The item will go before the Abilene City Council later this month for further consideration.