Abilene residents could see 5% increase on water bill for Stormwater Services

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Abilene residents could soon see an increase on their water bill, which would be a 5% charge for Stormwater Services.

Director of Public Works Greg McCaffery says this would help with maintaining and operating the spillways.

“It’s to cover general operation of the city’s overall stormwater services, there is about $150,000 that would be generated,” said McCaffery.

The funds will allow workers to maintain the spillways and make sure they are cleared of debris to help prevent them from overflowing in the event of another bad storm.

Nothing has been decided yet, city council is Thursday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.