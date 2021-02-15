Abilene residents face the night without heat

ABILENE TX (KTAB/KRBC) – A polar vortex made its way down south and has now knocked out some of the power plants responsible for bringing energy to the people of Abilene. With temperatures hanging in the single digits, many feel helpless in the face of a frozen night.

“I understand that there’s a problem, we had a bad snowstorm. I understand that, but understand our side in which we are freezing and they’re not turning on the heat,” said Abilene resident Anna Reyes-Clute, a senior citizen who lives on South Willis Street.

She has been trying to reach a solution to her energy problems since 2 a,m. Monday, making call after call to American Electric Power (AEP).

She says now she feels she has been brushed aside.

“They’re just giving you the runaround, that’s all I’m getting is the runaround. I said, ‘OK, what’re we going to tell the children? What’re we going to tell the other seniors? And there’s probably some seniors that don’t even have anything, any phones so, what’re they doing about it?” she said.

Just as citizens are feeling the strain of the storm, the Abilene Fire Department has been responding to alarms, stranded motorists, and burst pipes all day and are continuing to do so into the night.

“Me personally, I’ve already made seven runs today. I know the fire trucks have made significantly more than that, four or five runs at a time without getting back to the station it’s been an extremely busy day on the fire department,” said Abilene Fire Marshall Aaron Barr.

Many of these alarms are due to improper heating methods that result in fires. Some examples include open flames too near to fabrics, space heaters improperly connected to power strips, and even residents attempting to heat their water pipes with a torch resulting in a wall catching fire.

AEP has stated that with so many of their local power plants down, there is just not enough energy to meet demand and some will be without power, possibly for a while.

City officials including Abilene City Mayor Anthony Williams addressed the issue today in an impromptu address to the public.