Abilene residents find ways to beat the summer heat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Temperatures in the Big Country are closing in on triple digits and with heat indices rising well above 100 all weekend, residents are searching for ways to beat the heat.

“It’s constantly trying to keep cool, staying in the air conditioning and really making sure you don’t have a heat stroke,” said Truth Burleson who spent her time at one of Abilene’s Splash Pads Sunday.

Burleson was alone though, dozens of others ditching the tennis shoes for sandals over the weekend and heading for cooler places.

“Our granddaughters are here this week so get them out of the house and get them cooled down,” said Abilene resident Frank McNea.

Some played on the slides, while others waiting for a torrential down pour.

“At first it’s like ‘I can’t wait’ and then right as it falls on you, you’re like ‘Oh my gosh its so cold!’,”said Burleson.

While some got their feet wet, others cooled down by taking a bite out of their own creations at Show Cones.

“Man when it gets to those 3 or 4, your talking lines past the cars,” said Show Cones’ Jason Ligon.

Ligon says the stand is always popular during the summer months, bringing in anywhere from 25 to 150 customers in an hour.

“It’s kind of fun just to be able to, I know this sounds silly but even people with like medical conditions and they just need to very literally need to stay cooler, it’s just great to be able to offer this and just kind of, have fun with it,” said Ligon.

So whether you’re running through the water or diving into a sweet treat, surviving summer is always done best with a little cool down.