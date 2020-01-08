Abilene residents move back in after May tornado

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — We all remember the day a tornado swept through South Abilene and dozens came together to clean up the mess.

“Every human you could imagine was at my house,” said Abilene resident Bob Mantoth. “We’re just not used to people coming to our aid, you know, because we’re just not used to it. We normally have to do everything on our own and this time the Lord just showed us, you know, His love and His power.”

All that help paid off because this week, the family is moving back in.

“You know it’s your house, but it’s not the house you had,” said Abilene resident Nichole Chevrie.

The couple spent the last months living in a rental home and say the move back makes things feel more permanent.

“Just having to pay for a couple places, you know, utilities and all that, that’s just hard to do,” said Mantoth.

Even though the sun may have made its way back to this South Abilene neighborhood, the memory of the winds and fear of destruction still remain.

“If the phone says there’s something in the area, I just get up, you know, I can’t sleep through it anymore. I used to say that’s sleeping weather, not anymore,” said Mantoth.