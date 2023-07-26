ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What is the plan for sidewalks in Abilene? This is a question many residents have been asking on social media, and KTAB/KRBC looked into it.

Residents mainly expressed concern on Facebook, and some shared that the small amount of sidewalks is not safe for pedestrians. 17-year-old Abilene resident, Skye Robertson, knows this all too well. Robertson said he rides his bike around South Abilene nearly every day because it has become a tool to help him with his Autism diagnosis.

“It’s the main thing that actually got me out of the house to talk to people,” Robertson explained.

However, he said there is one problem.

“I’m usually pretty nervous because there’s no sidewalks in this town,” Robertson expressed.

Sometimes, he has to bring his bike into the roadway or into the grass to get to a specific location when no sidewalks are available. Due to this, he has accidentally upset people by driving across their front yards.

“I’m like, I don’t want to get hit,” Robertson explained.

Robertson is not the only one with these concerns. Residents on Facebook have recently talked about the need for more sidewalks in the Key City. One resident brought up the point that if someone cannot afford a car, they may have to walk to work every day.

“The more sidewalks we have, the less interactions that we would have of someone walking down the side of the roadway,” said Abilene’s Director of Public Works, Max Johnson.

In fact, Johnson said there are plans to get more sidewalks soon. One is currently underway on South Maple, and the sidewalk will stretch from Colonial Drive to South 11th Street.

A state grant was also recently received for the city to start building a sidewalk on South 14th Street, and an application was sent in for a grant to build one in the Old Anson Road area.

Johnson added that TxDOT is also in the planning stages of putting a sidewalk on SH 36 inside of Loop 322.

As of now, the city requires any new developments to have a sidewalk placed in front of them.

“Throughout the years, different procedures have taken place, and that’s the reason why there are some properties out there that do not have sidewalks because they were not required to put sidewalks in at the time,” Johnson explained.

Since it was not required to put sidewalks in when built, Johnson said it would be unfair to make them put a sidewalk in now.

Roberston shared he feels relieved that these plans for new sidewalks are in place and is hopeful he can ride his bike on sidewalks all throughout the city one day.