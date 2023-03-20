ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene restaurant was ordered to close by the health department last week due to “‘gross’ unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation.”

Casamigos Mexican Restaurant on S Treadaway Boulevard received the order to shut down following an inspection March 13.

During the inspection, 34 violations were documented, including moldy food, unclean dishes, clogged drainage systems and sinks, and a large roach infestation, including both dead and live bugs.

Read the full list of violations Casamigos received March 13 below:

Casamigos made a lengthy post on social media following the shutdown, which ended by saying, “Casamigos will continue to support other small restaurant business owners because we love giving back to others and if any business owners have gone through what we have it’s time to speak up! We will keep everyone updated as soon as we make our final Decision and how We will take this further we love and appreciate you so much.”

Read their full post below:

Justice will be served I know our God will move mountains!