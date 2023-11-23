ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While the holidays can be a stressful time for some, for many there’s no family or no home to share the season with. For more than a decade, the owners of Lucy’s Big Burgers have been working to combat that problem by offering free Thanksgiving meals to anyone and everyone that walks through their door. Restaurant owner Amy Graven said it’s a task she felt called to take up.

“Lord laid it on my heart just a few months after we bought our business and said. Feed my people. and here we are 12 years later still doing it,” Graven told KTAB/KRBC.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., staff and volunteers served up a full feast with dessert included to hundreds of happy customers. Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and even a selection of pies offered to folks that might otherwise not get a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

“People that just don’t even have a place to go or have family here… It’s all free. we serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” said Graven.

It’s not just the food that’s being provided, volunteers like Debbie Vanadore shared that the lively conversation and human connection with one another play a major role in the service they offer.

“They say that we come and we are blessing others. But the blessings that we receive are so much greater. Loving people and getting to serve them. There’s no place I’d rather be than right here,” said Vanadore.

She and her family have made this opportunity to serve a Thanksgiving tradition. Her daughters having taken part since they were in middle school and Vanadore said it’s been a lesson in love to watch them take ownership of the act.

“My husband does the turkeys and my girls help serve and I just smile and help greet people… Families that might not be able to afford to feed their families and there may be two tables of them. And to see those little kids with the little pie around their lips and the smiles on their faces. That’s what it’s about, there’s nothing better,” Vanadore said.

And it’s no small feat. Graven said multiple other Abilene organizations take part in making the day happen. With staff from 5-star Coating providing cooking support, the ladies of New Beginnings Big Country making and serving desserts, and countless other volunteers offering their time to make the holiday special for everyone.

All costs are covered by donation and Lucy’s Big Burgers, because Graven said that when God tells you to feed his people, you don’t stop to worry about the cost.

“The biggest and most important thing for Robert and I and the volunteers is just to show the love of Christ and who Christ is,” said Graven.