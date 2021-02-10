Abilene restaurants losing business from Rebecca Lane construction, completion date unknown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You may have noticed Rebecca lane has been closed between Buffalo Gap and Ridgemont Drive, causing a headache for shoppers and drivers.

It’s also causing a headache for some Abilene businesses that have already been struggling during the pandemic.

“It’s been a challenge,” said Cory Bivens, owner of Life of Pie.

“It’s difficult,” said Emmanuel Navejas, owner of Hashi Teppan Grill.

The last thing they need are more bumps in the road, which in this case, are quite literal.

“It’s been disastrous, in traffic, getting to our locations,” said Bivens.

The Rebecca Lane project started in September and continues to this day with no clear end in sight. According to Abilene Director of Water Utilities Rodney Taylor, the project was to relocate utilities on the street.

“The contractor did run into some difficulties that were unanticipated, that did extend that project,” said Taylor.

Taylor says while the city understands the limits caused by the project, there was a large pipe underneath the road that needed to be fixed first.

“We’re obviously concerned about that. We also had to look at the reality of the things we have to do to construct in a safe manner,” said Taylor.

Restaurant owners say they’re places are nearly empty at what are typically peak hours, like lunch.

“There’s been a significant decrease in revenue since this has started,” said Bivens.

“I would say 30%, 20 or 30 %. Others I would say well above 40%,” said Navejas.

While Hashi has another location they can rely on to make up for the 30% lost, other restaurants only have one location.

“It’s just been super difficult. Luckily, we have some customers who have trekked their way through the Hilton, they have trekked their way through residential areas, but not everyone can come through,” said Navejas.

Taylor says the next step in the project is to lay down asphalt, and until the weather clears up, that won’t be happening.

In the meantime, you can help by supporting the restaurants and businesses on Rebecca Lane.

Restaurants include: Hashi Teppan Grill, Life of Pie, Nikko’s Greek Gyros, H&H Beverage, Little Panda, and La Popular.

Businesses include: Polished Nail & Pedi, The Studio, and KC Cleaners.