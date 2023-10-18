ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Abilene residents encounter road construction during their daily commute. Some of these projects are almost finished, while others still have a ways to go.
Buffalo Gap Road:
According to the project tracker on the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) website, the construction is expected to be completed by November 2024. In a meeting of the Abilene Metropolitan Organization, a TxDOT representative told the board the concrete paving is nearly complete from Danville to Rebecca Lane. The $23 million dollar project spans from Winters Freeway to Bettes Lane.
South 27th Street:
The city stated that while it was unpopular to start the South 27th Street improvements during the Buffalo Gap Road work, the project is progressing quickly. So far, the concrete has been poured on one side of the street, and traffic has moved over to the opposite side. The entire project is 35% complete, according to the city.
EN 10th Street:
Another project in a high-traffic area, since the new Taylor Elementary was built on EN 10th, is almost finished. This project spans from Judge Ely to the Loop, and the improvements are 90% complete.
North 10th and Pine Streets:
Another project that is almost finished is the intersection of North 10th and Pine Street. The concrete intersection has been completed, and the city is now waiting for the traffic light poles to be installed. The city expects the poles to arrive within the next couple of weeks, and once installed, the project will be finished.