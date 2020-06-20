Abilene Sailing Association hits ft. phantom lake after three months of no activity

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – After over three months of just about no activity, the Abilene Sailing Association is back in the water doing what they do best racing said Race Captain Mark Stuphen.

“You know covid really kept us from doing a lot of event early on,“ he said.

He said there’s no better way to get back to normal than to host its annual Jack Bryant Regatta on Ft. Phantom Lake.

“We’ve got 12 boats today racing,” he said. “We’ll race three races today and we’ll race two races tomorrow.”

Stuphen said if you’ve ever held the ropes of a sail in your hands and experienced steering some far more powerful than you…you can’t beat it.

“Sailing is something that is easy to learn and yet very difficult to master, so it keeps your attention,” he said. “It could be a sport of a life time.”

Mark Conrad Commodore of the Abilene Saling Association said if you like being outdoors and on water you’re half way there.

“We recommend you take a small boat sailing class first, which is what you normally do,” Conrad said.

After that becoming a member gets even easier…even if you don’t have boat yourself.

“We do have some boats that are clubbed owned boats, and so members can use those, we have a few of those being sailed today,” Stuphen said.

But no worries, Conrad said they expect to hit the water the rest of the year.