ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With freezing temperatures and some snow flurries, it is beginning to look like a white Christmas. However, the harsh winds make it feel even colder than it is. Due to the freezing temperatures, those who have inadequate shelter will be looking for warm places to stay.

Cameron Wyatt, a worker at the Salvation Army kitchen who is experiencing homelessness, does tasks such as food prep, cooking and serving food to others. Wyatt said in times like these, a warm blanket and a smile are more important than ever.

“It’s real good to have the Salvation Army to come in and it’s really welcoming. They treat you with gratitude (and) it’s good to have a place to come in when it’s cold outside,” Wyatt expressed.

Joshua McKain, Abilene Salvation Army Captain, said as temperatures drop, intake rises.

“I asked everybody ‘how are you doing tonight, are you warm?’ And one person said ‘I am now, thank you’. So that’s just a reaction of most people when they go out from a very cold environment into places such as the Salvation Army, or any place that’s open for businesses right now,” McKain explained.

The Salvation Army will be open as a warming shelter 24/7 until Tuesday, December 27. It will be open to all who experiencing homelessness or anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

If you are out holiday shopping and would like to spread some holiday cheer, McKain said the shelter has enough blankets, but is in need of hygiene items. You can drop donations off at the Abilene location on 1726 Butternut Street, or by donating monetary funds to the red kettles outside Walmart, as some of the funds raised will go towards purchasing hygiene items.