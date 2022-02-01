ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Salvation Army, the largest emergency shelter in the Big Country, says they are prepared to take on the upcoming cold front.

Captain Josh McKain says they can take in at least 108 people, and a few more with their cots and dining room.

“We’re prepared to have an overflow shelter inside of our gym,” said Captain McKain.

During last year’s February freeze, Salvation Army resident Rodger Campbell says he was able to stay with a friend.

“It’s great to have a place to sleep and not be laying out on the streets or sleeping someplace else,” said Campbell.

This year Campbell will be staying at the shelter, as he says he does not have another place to live.

“I’m glad this Salvation Army is here so I’d have a place to go,” said Campbell.

Greg Mathews find himself in a similar situation. Mathews says he lost his home to a fire just three months before it was fully paid off, and since then he has been staying at the shelter, trying to get back on his feet after losing everything.

“It makes your day go a little easier knowing that you have a secure place to go in the evenings,” said Mathews.

And it’s because so many depend on the Salvation Army that they need the community’s help.

“A big need for us right now is to be able to provide those hygiene items and those coats, even socks to those neighbors who are in need of those items,” said Captain McKain.

The Salvation Army depends on donations to help people like Campbell and Mathews. Whether it’s donating items such as gloves, scarves, hats, or even cash donations to buy the supplies needed, McKain says every little bit helps.

McKain says social distancing can be challenging, but they’re trying to keep people protected by requiring them to sleep “head to toe,” so that no one is face-to-face.

While in the facility masks are mandated and McKain says crews of the shelter wipe down the common areas.