Abilene Salvation Army using $150k grant from Lowe’s for dorm upgrades

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – North Abilene Lowe’s employees found themselves decked out in painting equipment at the Abilene Salvation Army Tuesday morning, helping revamp the men’s dormitory space.

Lowe’s is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, and is giving back to their communities in the form of grant money.

Out of the $10 million and 100 communities served across the country, some of that funding wound up in the Key City.

The Salvation Army of Abilene was one of 2,200 nominees for the Lowe’s grant, and received $150,000 to reinvest into their facilities.

“It’s a huge blessing,” Salvation Army Captain Joshua McKain said. “It’s not something we’d just be able to do out of our operational budget.”

Captain McKain changed from his paint-covered Lowe’s t-shirt into his uniform before speaking to us, and said that the men’s dormitory has been a focal point for the Salvation Army.

“Our dorm is really one of the most-used spaces in our facility,” Captain McKain said. “So, we’re really excited about this.”

The North Abilene Lowe’s has provided hands as well as all the supplies needed to help refurbish the men’s dorm.

Assistant store manager and project captain Raul Rodriguez said the building was definitely in need of a facelift.

“The fixtures were outdated, some of the plumbing wasn’t working,” Rodríguez said. “It’s going to be completely revamped.”

From newly painted walls to new flooring, the dorm will be changed from head to toe.

They will be installing new plumbing and new electrical systems, and plan to build 14 new bunk beds for the residents.

Captain Joshua McKain said that the grant is a huge blessing to the Salvation Army and he is very grateful to Lowe’s for choosing Abilene to receive the grant money.

“Grants like this mean the world to be able to work on these projects,” Captain McKain said. “It really restores dignity and respect to those that we serve.”

The Salvation Army said the men’s dormitory will be completed by October 31.