Abilene Sam’s Club temporarily closed due to COVID-19 proactive measures

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sam’s Club will be temporarily closing its doors due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Texas.

Sam’s Club located at 5550 S. Clack Street will close Saturday afternoon and reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Meggan Kring Sam’s Club head of Communications says this is a proactive measure to keep associates and customers safe. “This temporary, proactive measure is one of several steps we’re taking to support our associates and serve customers as the coronavirus cases rise in Texas.”

According to the Associated Press, Texas on Friday surpassed 7,000 hospitalized patients for the first time since early August.

The retail warehouse store issued the following statement:

“The country is seeing a new spike of coronavirus cases. As health officials work to curb the impact of this pandemic, we want to be a part of the solution to help keep our Clubs safe for associates and members. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and members, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the Club reopens Monday morning, we will continue to conduct daily health screenings and temperature checks of every associate before every shift and providing masks and gloves to associates. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place to protect associates and members including requiring everyone wear a mask in the Club, enhanced cleaning measures, installing social distancing signage, installing plexiglass sneeze guards at registers, providing no-touch payment methods and other support. We will continue working closely with health officials and adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our members and associates in mind.”

