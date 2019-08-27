Abilene school districts take precautions for football practices during excessive heat wave

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene hit a record high of 109 degrees Monday. The previous record was 104 set back in 1952. With this extreme heat came many concerns about outdoor activities. For example, football teams practice outside during the hottest part of the day in full pads. Both Abilene school districts took precautions to keep athletes safe in this extreme heat.

More than 300 gallons of water, 4,000 pounds of ice, used just in one practice. Texas football players are used to the Texas heat.

“I think our coaches and our trainers do a really good job of educating those students on terms of sleep your nutrition and drinking lots of water,” Abilene Independent School District Athletic Director Phil Blue said.

This record of 109 degrees, however, is a whole new beast to tackle.

“Oh it takes a big big toll. I know some of the coaches were talking about five to ten pounds of just sweat,” AISD Sports Medicine Coordinator Annette Franco said.

Abilene ISD mandated for every 40 minutes spent on the field, athletes need a 20 minute break inside in the air conditioning.

“You know different kids have different weights, different fitness levels and so our trainers and coaches have to be really diligent in monitoring all our student athletes,” Coach Blue said.

At Abilene High they practiced in at least 106 degree temperatures and it’s even hotter on the turf. Coaches and trainers had tents set up where players could get in the shade, drink some water and even get a towel or sponge soaked in ice water to help them cool off and go back out on the field.

“One of the things we tell all of our head coaches and our trainers is that heat illness is 100% preventable and so we expect to have a perfect day everyday,” Coach Blue said.

From Eagles to Bulldogs, there was a common theme.

“We’re very proactive. A lot of breaks scheduled during practice,” Wylie High School Football Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said.

Staff is making sure guys stay hydrated and monitor them throughout practice.

“We check their eyes, we watch them, we see their actions and believe me we take care of them and we try and monitor them as close as we can. Something we’ve dealt with and we’ve had training over hydration and training over hot practices so I feel like our coaches take care of kids,” Coach Sandifer said.

In both districts, coaches are doing everything they can to make these workouts a little more bearable until the temperatures drop.

The Cooper Cougars turf was actually too hot to practice on, reaching temperatures of 160 degrees, so they went to PrimeTime to get their workout in.