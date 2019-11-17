Abilene school gives back to veterans

Abilene, TX (KTAB) – As Veterans Day week came to a close, one Abilene school had a last-minute surprise for a veterans group.

Wreaths Across America, looking for both the money and manpower to place wreaths at cemeteries may have found both of those thanks to the Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene.

The school’s leadership class raised money over the previous week. Their goal was $900. They surpassed it, bringing in more than $1000, which will certainly bring in quite a few wreaths.

“Students could pay to wear what they wanted to school”, explained 7th-grader Mckinley Leija. ” Most kids really like that, so we figured we would go with that to get as much money as we possibly could for this cause.”

The students may not be finished yet. They expressed interest in being present and accounted for when the wreaths are placed in December.