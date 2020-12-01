Abilene schools plan to remain open amid surge in COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Students and teachers in Abilene are contributing to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the Big Country, putting Trauma Service Area D at that 15% threshold that could lead to an increase in restrictions.

Coming out of the Thanksgiving break, the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is experiencing 107 active coronavirus cases.

AISD Associate Superintendent for Leadership and Student Services Dr. Gustavo Villanueva says while 107 might seem alarming, that number is deceiving.

“I know this number given to you all at one time looks concerning, but it is a week’s worth of numbers, if you average that out to 7 days we’re talking 7 staff members a day, which is not alarming with the numbers we’ve had over the last several months,” said Villanueva.

Meanwhile, Wylie ISD is reporting low numbers – with a total of six active cases right now.

“Maybe this a blessing to some degree, I know the common wisdom right now says that these holidays were bad, but at least initially for us it was a positive for us,” said Dr. Joey Light, Wylie ISD superintendent.

Villanueva says most of the new cases happened over break, so for AISD, that gave teachers time to quarantine without missing much work.

Moving forward, both AISD and Wylie ISD say they will be monitoring the numbers in Abilene, with neither planning any further restrictions.

“Because of the numbers we got, they’re just so low, it really doesn’t make sense for us to close school down right now,” said Light.