Abilene Senior Center expects to hit 50,000 meals served by end of August

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — Although their operating methods might be a bit unfamiliar, officials at the City of Abilene Senior Services Division say they’re still serving plenty of meals.

“It’s a lot different. But the phenomenal thing about it is the number has increased,” said Division Manager Bobby Brown.

Numbers have been gradually increasing since March, going from feeding 200 seniors a day to 400.

“We’re now serving more meals than we were when all of our sites were open,” Brown said.

Finishing July with 39,000 meals, he says the 50,000 mark is right around the corner.

“They don’t know, but whoever gets that 50,000th meal, we’re going to throw some confetti, let some balloons off and maybe give out a gift basket or something like that just to let them know we’re counting and we really appreciate their participation coming out,” he said.

With COVID putting a damper on physical and recreational activities, mental health is at stake for those longing for their usual interactions.

“Well I’m hoping they’ll do their dancing and their western music here before long, that would be nice to have again,” senior Dan Williams said.

But Brown says they’re working on creative, safer ideas on gathering to close that gap, weather permitting.

“We’re trying to put together a drive-in movie to where we want to put our blow-up screen out and we can show a movie and they can sit in their cars,” Brown said.

But for the foreseeable future he says they’ll just have continue their lunch program.