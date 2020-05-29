Abilene shredding company busy selling recyclables to produce toilet paper

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The day at Shredding Services of Texas starts bright and early with employees following the same routine that’s been in place for the past 21 years.

While there have been changes, they have been few and far between, even amidst a pandemic.

“We are an essential business,” said Shredding Services of Texas President Rick Spalding.

Spalding has been able to keep his trucks on the move during the shutdown for one simple reason.

“It will be toilet paper mostly,” said Spalding.

As most of us know, those rolls have been in short supply lately, and while that’s bad for customers it’s good for businesses like Spalding’s, who shred old files and sell it to make toilet paper.

“Before this, the price of our bales of paper, it was like $100 dollars if you’re lucky, and now it’s at $220,” said Spalding. “I’ve seen it plummet before but I’ve never seen it jump like this, just doubling in a couple of months. That was amazing.”

He’s getting quite a bit of paper from those in the Key City as well.

“People who are stuck at the office with nothing to do, they are cleaning things out and keeping us busy,” said Spalding.

Spalding has been in the shredding business for 21 years and says he’s never seen such a high demand for toilet paper.