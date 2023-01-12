ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene voted in favor of planting a Bowie’s travel center just outside the airport. Per negotiations, Bowie’s will build streets and entryways on the land to the tune of one million dollars and the care will be turned over to the city. The city has agreed not to build competing stations on city land within a one mile radius of the store for the next 40 years.

Development zones identified in the Airport master plan

“And this I hope, is one of many future improvements,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

In return, Bowie’s will give back to the city one percent of all sales made and one penny for every gallon of gas throughout the 40 year period. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said this convenience store has a lot of potential in store.

Enhancement of zone slated for Bowie’s development

“It has a great potential of revenue for the airport but most of all we’re excited about the potential for the expansion of this area,” Green expressed.

Brian Bluhm, Bowie’s Investment Partner, shared how financials will work for this new development.

“They’re not huge numbers, but it begins to put some money back in the coffers of the airport… For most convenience stores, fuel is their number one item, so when you get into that kind of volume then you’re looking at some potentially significant money,” Bluhm explained.

This high volume area of Highway 36 has been called a ‘Gas desert.’ Now, Bowie’s will service established and incoming businesses in the area, such as Broadstone Bandag, Great lakes Cheese, Tige Boats, the Expo Center, Airport and Zoo traffic.

“We’re excited about that and we think it’s going to be a good fit for the folks around us and for us,” Bluhm shared.

Rough 1 mile radius around proposed store location

Construction is set to begin this year and to be completed in 2024. Bluhm said internal talks within the business point to a possible expansion, such as adding a themed restaurant if sales go well with the stores establishment.