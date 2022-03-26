ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A smoke shop in a high-traffic area of Abilene caught fire Saturday morning, inflicting thousands of dollars in damages.

Crews from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) arrived to Right Direction CBD, in the 3300 block of South 1st Street, just before 7:45 a.m., to find smoke exiting the back of the building.

The AFD said the fire was quickly put out.

According to a press release from the AFD, the owner of Right Direction CBD was doing mechanical work on a vehicle, when they accidentally ignited spilled gasoline.

While the building took in minor smoke and heat damage, those damages are estimated at $5,000.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service of Abilene/San Angelo put a Red Flag Warning in place for the Big Country and Concho Valley areas, until 7:00 Saturday evening. Red Flag Warnings are put in place when temperatures are warm and winds are strong.