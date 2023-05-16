ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the hot weather slithers in to stay, snakes make their way out of their hiding places in search of a spot to bask in the sun. This can often bring them into more populated areas or even homes.

An increase in construction around your home can drive snakes out of their natural habitat in search of a new place to take up residence. Beaux Newlun, owner of Precision Snake and Wildlife Removal in Abilene, advises the most important thing to remember in any snake encounter is to remain calm and not make any sudden movements.

“Stand very still, take a deep breath, don’t freak out,” Newlun said. “Try to figure out a safe exit and slowly walk away. Most of the time, a snake isn’t going to strike unless it has to.”

The Center for Disease Control website estimates that around 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the US each year. Of those, about five die from their wound. Those numbers would be much higher if those bitten do not seek immediate medical attention.

In Texas, the most common types of Venomous snakes are Copperheads, Cottonmouths, Rattle snakes, and Coral snakes. Each of these kinds of snakes can be seen on the Texas Parks & Wildlife web page, along with advice on how to quickly identify and respond to an encounter.

Telemundo Abilene’s Karen Taffanelli was greeted by an unwanted snake May 10

In 2023, we are only beginning to enter what is considered ‘snake season,’ Newlun warned. More snakes will be venturing into populated areas closer to April seeking sun and food.

Even so, Newlun said he and his employees have received quite a few calls for snake removal this year already. Some of those calls have been for snakes found in residential toilets. As terrifying as that sounds, Newlun has advice on how to ensure you don’t see that venomous visitor return:

“[We have responded to] Quite a few snakes in toilets. Sadly, we were heading there and the customer flushed it… Try not to flush it because you can’t guarantee that it won’t come back,” advised Newlun.

“Please do not kill a snake – even a venomous one. Snakes serve a valuable function in the environment. The majority of bites result from people taking unnecessary or foolish risks with venomous snakes.” Via Texas Parks and Wildlife Venomous Snake Safety article.

The websites listed throughout advise all to not engage the snake if it is in your area.