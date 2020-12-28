Abilene Sports Alliance to host 5k that helps provide scholarships for high school athletes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Sports Alliance is having their first 5k run to raise money for grants and scholarships for league teams and high school students.

McKenna Bryan, last year’s recipient, started playing tennis when she was 11 years old, and has been involved in every sports alliance tournament since.

“Super champ tournaments, Zats, and champs,” said Bryan.

But she wasn’t sure she if she would play in college.

“I heard so many good things about, like, the tennis programs in college from some friends that had played and are playing and they said, like, it’s such a great experience,” said Bryan.

She felt if she didn’t try, she would regret it.

“I was thinking it was such a blessing in disguise, it was a sign that definitely, I should go and play college tennis at Hardin-Simmons and carry on my family legacy,” said Bryan.

Supporting students like McKenna is why the Abilene Sports Alliance is doing a 5k fundraiser.

“It would be a great way to run away from 2020 and straight into 2021,” said Tiffany Nichols, the visitor service manager for the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Tiffany says that normally they have a big football tournament, but this year they had to change it.

“It just seemed like the best choice due to the certain climate. It’s a good way to have an open-air event, and also where people can be socially distanced,” said Nichols.

The scholarship came at a good time for McKenna.

“Every bit of money helps, because I know during COVID, and all the people that lost their jobs, it’s very difficult for parents, especially during this time, to pay for college on their own,” said Bryan.

McKenna says she doesn’t want other kids to give up on their dreams due to a lack of money.

“Don’t give up because God has a plan for each and every one of them,” said Bryan.

McKenna encourages everyone to volunteer and for high school students to apply for the scholarship.

The Sports Alliance still needs 36 people to volunteer and help guide people along the trail, and Tiffany says you’ll get a free shirt if you do.

The race is $30 a person, $20 for the kid mile fun run, or $100 for a team of four.

For the link to register to run click here.

For the link to volunteer click here.