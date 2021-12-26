Abilene staple donut shop owner, George Kim, passes away Christmas Day due to COVID-19

(Courtesy: Sokol Kim) Sokol and George Kim kayaking

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – George Kim, owner of AM Donuts & Croissants, and valued Abilene community member, passed away on Christmas Day.

George’s wife, Sokol Kim, told KTAB/KRBC George died at 10:14 p.m. Saturday, due to complications associated with COVID-19. This, after being hospitalized for a month and suffering from a collapsed lung.

George made his way from Cambodia to the United States of America 21 years ago. Since then, he had built a beautiful life with his wife, their two kids, and their successful donut shop with four locations across Abilene.

George’s passing will leave a mark on the Abilene community, and KTAB/KRBC expresses its deepest condolences to the Kim family and their loved ones.

If you would like to donate to help Sokol keep up with George’s medical bills, click here.

