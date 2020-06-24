Abilene State Park opens pool for Summer

Live Now
ABILENE, Texas – (KTAB/KRBC) The Abilene State Park is opening its pool but following new guidelines because of COVID-19 regulations.

The state park says that they are excited to have people at the pool again but it will look a little different.

Candyce Johnson. Park ranger at the Abilene state park, says “We’ll have three two hour time slots each day.

In between those time slots we will disinfect those areas so we are doing our best to make sure that people are safe but still allowing them to come out and enjoy the pool.”

For more information, go to https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/abilene.

