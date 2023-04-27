Courtesy of Abilene State Park

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene State Park has announced that the pool will not be open this summer due to renovations.

According to an announcement, the 90-year-old pool needs structural repairs and while it is not the best timing, it is needed. Employees want to remind guests they can still visit the lake or relax underneath the trees throughout the summer.

Anyone who planned a camping trip around the pool and would like to cancel may call (512) 389-8900 during business hours (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) for a full refund.