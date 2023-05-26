TxDOT: 1,258 unbuckled drivers and passengers died in 2022, up 2.5% from the year before.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) said it will be increasing its ‘Click It Or Ticket’ traffic enforcement during the Memorial Day Weekend.

In a press release, APD said you should expect to see more officers on Abilene roads through Sunday, June 4. Police began this increase on Monday.

“This enforcement is intended to help encourage drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts,

promote other safe driving habits, and reduce traffic fatalities,” APD wrote.

Officers will be patrolling high-traffic areas in both Abilene North and Abilene South.

According to AAA, 3 million people are expected to take a Memorial Day weekend trip this year. With that, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will also be busy on state roads throughout the long weekend, and remind all drivers and passengers to buckle up.

TxDOT added a shocking number to look at; 1,258 unbuckled drivers and passengers died in 2022 – that’s a 2.5% increase from 2021’s numbers.

“State law requires that every person in a vehicle be secured by a seat belt whether riding in the front or back seat. Fines and court costs for failing to fasten seat belts can add up to $250 or more,” TxDOT included.

While driving this weekend, be sure to wear your seat belt and abide by all rules of the road. Have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend!