Abilene State Supported Living Center’s Christmas Lane canceled

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene State Supported Living Center’s Christmas Lane has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AbSSLC announced Wednesday afternoon that they will not hos their drive through portion of the Christmas Lane this year. “Due to COVID19, the campus has been closed to visitors since March and remains closed at this time,” said the organization. “The health and safety of those living and working at the Abilene State Supported Living Center is our top priority.”

Since the Christmas Lane and the 5K Family Fun Run, the two largest fundraisers for the Volunteer Service Council (VSC – the only nonprofit that benefits the AbSSLC), have been canceled, the organization is asking the community to donate.

You can give a donation at www.Abilenevsc.org

The AbSSLC says displayers that have already paid the displayer fee for 2020 can contact them for a refund or consider donating that fee to the VSC which will go to those served at AbSSLC.

