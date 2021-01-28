Abilene stays at ‘functional zero’ for homelessness

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene’s level of functional homelessness still remains at zero, despite the pandemic.

By definition, functional zero means the rate of chronic homelessness remains low.

While people may be experiencing homelessness in Abilene, the West Texas Homeless Network uses this time to improve their understanding of the needs and circumstances to provide a “snapshot” of the situation in the Key City.

West Texas Homeless Network Coalition Coordinator Madi Hutson says the annual point-in-time counts allow them to measure progress towards their ultimate goal in ending homelessness in Abilene amongst COVID-19.

“Yes, Abilene is still at functional zero right now for chronic homelessness and for veteran homelessness,” Hutson says. “It’s something we’re really proud of and was a huge accomplishment to keep during the pandemic, as well.”

Abilene officially achieved a “functional end” to chronic homelessness in November 2020.

West Texas Homeless Network has partnered with Built for Zero, a movement of more than 70 communities working to end youth and family homelessness in the near future.