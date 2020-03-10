Abilene stores selling out of hand sanitizer as coronavirus concerns continue

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Stores all across the Key City are running low on sanitation products as people stock up, fearing the spread of the coronavirus.

“My mom just called me today saying there is a state of emergency, and I said, ‘I know, but we’re still going,'” says Jason Hernandez, who is flying to New York for a few days.

“I was worried about it at first, but after doing research on my own it’s like anything else. You’ve just got to protect yourself,” he says.

Walmart, HEB, Sam’s Club and even the Dollar Tree are all sold out of hand sanitizer.

Jason says thankfully he already had some and won’t have to buy any for his trip.

“I have some hand sanitizer I’m going to have to break down into a smaller bottle. I have hand sanitizer wipes,” he says.

Other people are limiting the amount of time they spend in public places, like grocery stores and gyms.

“Wash your hands, stay clean, and you should be okay,” says Abe Walzer, co-owner of Alpha Aesthetics.

He says concerns about the conronavirus or any bug shouldn’t kept you out of his gym.

“Due to my nursing background, we do an hourly cleanup. We use Clorox Wipes instead of spray bottles,” Walzer says.

Several stores around Abilene say they aren’t sure when they will be able to restock hand sanitizer.

One item every store does have in stock is good, old-fashioned hand soap.

“You should stay clean and wash your hand just because you’re a grown up. Make sure your kids stay clean too, because they’re kids. Y’all are gown ups. Wash your hands,” Walzer says.

Sales associates at Walgreens recommend alcohol wipes if you can’t find hand sanitizer, and health officials are reminding everyone to properly wash their hands.