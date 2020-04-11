Abilene: Stronger together

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In a time of empty grocery and food bank shelves, with hospital beds full across the country, and not being able to do simple things like hug your grandparents, it’s easy to feel disconnected from the outside world.

But in homes across America and right here in the Big Country, parents and kids are more connected than ever.

