Abilene student has high hopes after setting city long jump record — as a 7th grader

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Did you know the average long jump for middle school boys is 16 feet 3 inches? Last year as a 7th grader, one Mann Falcon flew past that average and into the city record books.

Brayden Henry now holds the city long jump record of 20 feet 5 inches. The world record for men is 29 feet 4 1/4 inches, set by Mike Powell in 1991, who was almost 28 years old at the time.

“Feels pretty good, I always try to go break records. Run during the season and in the summer, I try and break records for track and AAU,” said Henry.

Since starting track and field at the age of 6, Henry has been dominating the long jump event, winning nationals in the AAU Junior Olympic Games when he was 9.

“With all the work that he put in and the work that he put in outside of school, I always expected it. He’s been doing this since he was 6 years old, so it’s nothing new,” said Brayden’s uncle, Brandon Henry.

Brayden credits his family and coach Mark Bennett for pushing him to reach the stars and crush his goals.

“He’s just a leader out here. Kids look up to him, and that’s a great thing for him,” said Bennett.

Bennett says Henry is an all-around athlete at Mann Middle School, as he’s also the starting quarterback on the 8th grade A team and a striker on the soccer field.

“He’s just a special kid, it’s fun to coach him. Not only him, but a lot of guys that play with him. It’s just camaraderie with the kids, good relationships, it’s just exciting. That’s why I love coaching,” said Bennett.

Henry says he and his family are proud, but also anxious about what’s ahead.

“I just want him to be successful. No matter what sport he plays or what he does in life, just be successful,” said his Uncle Brandon.

With the support of his family, Henry hopes one day all his work and sacrifice will eventually lead him to the Olympics.

“They were just proud of me, telling me how good I did, and I can do better. Meaning like, go try to do better and hit 21,” said Henry.