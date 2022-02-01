ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Ahead of this week’s winter storm, Owner of Texas Surplus and Survival Edwin Bumpass says preparation is key to any weather-related emergency.

“It’s good insurance just to have it,” said Bumpass.

Bumpass recommends keeping enough essentials on hand for at least three days for any emergency, whether that’s a winter storm, flood, or sudden tornado warning.

“It’s good to have a small generator, enough to power your refrigerator or freezer and some heaters. And you need at least a gallon [of water] per person per day,” said Bumpass.

He suggests keeping dry goods such as beans, rice, and powdered milk on hand as well as alternative methods of heating those items, like a camping stove.

After last year’s freeze, Bumpass says interest in rain barrels greatly increased. He encourages those that plan on using rainwater to have proper methods of cleaning it.

“We got a lot of calls about rain barrels. If it’s not clean, you need a way to filter it or boil it,” said Bumpass.

For more tips on what to include in your emergency kit visit these tips from the City of Abilene website