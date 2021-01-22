Abilene Taylor Co. Public Health District asks residents not to call to confirm place on COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is asking residents not to call them to verify their place on the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Officials say that although they understand “it’s not especially reassuring” to just see a message saying “your submission was successful,” after entering your information, that is all you need to do.

Once your vaccine has arrived, you will receive a phone call to schedule your appointment. There’s nothing else you need to do.

Staff at the health district who are fielding these calls are incapable of accessing the waiting list and checking it for names, city officials say.

If you meet the Phase 1B criteria, click here to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene.