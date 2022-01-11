Abilene, Taylor Co. kick off 2022 with record COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Taylor County after a record week for new cases kicked off the new year.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported 336 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, upping the total active cases to 2,389.

The first week of 2022 saw 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, a five-day record. There were 1,290 in the entire month of December.

New cases were reported for last week by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District as follows:

Jan. 3 – 268

Jan. 4 – 185

Jan. 5 – 223

Jan. 6 – 222

Jan. 7 – 298

Before Monday, the 298 cases reported last Friday were the most in a single day since Sept. 1, when 337 were reported.

The health district reported 2,125 active cases Friday, which is the highest since Sept. 30, when active cases were at 2,144 and declining. Active cases have almost doubled since New Year’s Eve, when they sat at 1,079.

Hendrick Health reported 88 hospitalizations on Monday, which is the highest since there were 93 patients hospitalized on Sept. 30, 2021. There were 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve.

Officials at Hendrick say vaccinations have proven to be the most effective way to protect individuals from COVID-19 and from the risk of serious illness or hospitalization. If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccination, need your second dose or booster dose, text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Daily COVID-19 numbers for Monday or Tuesday have not yet been released by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District as of time of publication.