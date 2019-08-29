Abilene-Taylor Co. Public Health District receives Gold Level recognition from state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District has received the highest level of recognition from the state.

The district is one of seven in Texas to earn the Gold Level recognition by the Texas Healthy Community Programs.

The award recognized the effort to reduce cardiovascular disease, stroke, and other chronic diseases.

It’s something the health district has been working toward for the last 5 years, putting focus on physical activity, access to healthy foods, worksite wellness, tobacco sensation campaigns, and creating a physical activity coalition.

“I just think that it sets us apart from other communities here in Texas and that we are working towards just being the best at being a healthy community,” says Veronica Escalona, Health Management Coordinator.

The health district says they couldn’t do it all on their own, giving credit to several community partners.