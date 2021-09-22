Abilene Taylor Co. Public Health District releases demographic info for COVID-19 deaths, cases over last 3 weeks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District has released demographic information regarding COVID-19 cases reported over the last 19 days.

The health district says a change in staffing temporarily prevented them from reporting demographic information from Sept. 3 until Sept. 22.

Over the last 19 days, the 28 people who died from COVID-19 included 13 women and 15 men across the following age groups:

40-49 – 2

50-59 – 2

60-69 – 6

70+ – 18

A total of 439 kids aged 0-19 contracted the virus in the past 19 days, including 34 in pre-K, 113 elementary students, 144 kids in middle school, and 148 in high school.

Since Wylie ISD began school on August 18, there have been 949 cases in the 0-19 age group, which accounts for 31.29% of the 3,033 total cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020. Abilene ISD started school on August 19.

COVID-19 cases in school-aged children by grade level since the first day of school at Wylie ISD

Over the last seven days,14.55% of those who have been tested have been positive.

The health district reports 142 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and there are currently 2,537 active cases in Taylor County.

According to Hendrick Health, 74 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 25 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 93 patients hospitalized, 72 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 35 ICU patients, 27 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,405 vaccines were administered last week, down from 1,689 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,409 from March 1-7.

People in Taylor County that have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Data provided by Texas Health and Human Services.

The data shows 62,028 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52,954 have been fully vaccinated.

The public health district says two people in Taylor County who were vaccinated have died of COVID-19, and they were both 70 or older. That’s 0.003% of those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health district, 467 of the 21,026 COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death, or 2.22%.